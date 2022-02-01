Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Home Depot aims for speedy job offers

Home Depot is accelerating its hiring process amid a worker shortage.
Home Depot is accelerating its hiring process amid a worker shortage.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Home Depot says it is accelerating its hiring process to combat the worker shortage.

According to the company, some of its job applicants could receive a job offer within one day of applying.

Home Depot is looking to hire more than 100,000 new employees as it heads into its busy spring season.

The company says it’s also offering incentives for those looking for work, including a cash bonus program, discounted stock purchases and tuition reimbursement.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Someone fired shots at Sal and Mookie's on Monday.
Employee fires shots into Sal & Mookies; sits in car until police arrive
Coroner: 1 man dead after crash at Jackson intersection
Coroner: 1 man dead after crash at Jackson intersection
Lorenzo Sutton
Brandon man arrested on DUI charges after fatal crash
Teens reportedly point weapons at motorist on I-55 Frontage Road
Former Jail Administrator Kathryn Bryan
Sheriff: Jail adminstrator’s resignation ‘effective immediately’

Latest News

Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from...
Winter storm to bring snow, ice across wide swath of US
Company says its first all-electric passenger airplane is almost ready to fly.
First all-electric airplane preps to fly
The trade group released its 2022 State of the Restaurant Industry report, saying this year is...
Restaurants will never return to pre-pandemic levels, report says
Police: 38-year-old man found dead in bullet-ridden car outside Magee laundromat
On average, new cases of COVID-19 are down 39% from the omicron peak, and hospitalizations in...
WHO: In 10 weeks, omicron surge causes COVID cases to soar