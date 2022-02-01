First Alert Forecast: mild, breezy Tuesday; sluggish, messy system mid-week

TUESDAY: We’ll start off with a mix of clouds and sun – eventually, clouds thicken with a risk for a few showers emerging by the end of the day. Still, with the clouds, we’ll be able to sneak highs into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Wind will get a bit aggressive through the day – southerly at 10-20 mph with a few higher gusts. More showers will flow northward off the Gulf of Mexico overnight with lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will emerge to start off the day – the bulk of the rain should tamp down by mid-day as we warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s through the afternoon hours. Winds will remain elevated; with chances for storms increasing again overnight. A few could be heavy and strong by early Thursday morning. Lows will only drop to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

EXTENDED RANGE: Our sluggish storm system may yield a few pockets of strong storms through early Thursday. In addition to the storm risk, heavy rain will turn likely by Thursday as the front makes its way toward the east. Rainfall totals could be closer to 1-3″ before the end of the week. Temperatures will tumble Thursday from the 60s early to the 40s by the end of the day. We’ll bottom out near freezing – we’ll watch for the possibility of a brief chance of freezing rain and sleet that could mix in by early Friday morning with little to no consequence locally. Clouds and few lingering showers could be in play to start a cold Friday – as highs will only manage the lower 40s. A slow return of milder air will filter in through the weekend and into next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

