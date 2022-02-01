First Alert Forecast: cold front to bring in heavy rainfall followed by colder weather this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Temperatures will be on the warmer side yet again throughout the afternoon hours in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees under mainly cloudy skies. There will be the opportunity for a few spotty showers over the next few hours as moisture continues to increase from the south from a Gulf low. We should see coverage pick up on the radar as the showers become more scattered across the area going into this evening and overnight. With clouds and possibly rain around tonight, temperatures will only be able to cool off to the middle and upper 50s.

Scattered showers and few thunderstorms will be on and off through much of our Wednesday. We could see a brief lull in activity between the mid-morning hours and lunchtime before more showers develop during the second half of the day and into Wednesday night. Expect highs tomorrow to also be relatively warm near 70 degrees.

Thursday will be the wettest day of the week with showers becoming widespread as a slow moving cold front approaches from the west. Isolated flash flooding is a concern consider we could possibly see 1-3″ of rainfall by the end of the week. The severe threat with this front is fortunately low, but a strong or gusty storm can’t completely be ruled out, mainly across the southeastern section of central MS. Temperatures will be in the 60s ahead of the front before plummeting through the day as much colder air rushes in. With the colder air rushing in behind, we’ll also be closely monitoring any chance for freezing rain/sleet Thursday and into early Friday. The risk for wintry weather is still uncertain at this time. Besides a few lingering shower Friday, we should be much drier at this time but still cold with highs only managing the lower 40s. A slow warm up to the 50s should start to take place over the weekend and going into next week.

