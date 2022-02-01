Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Father and son in custody after allegedly shooting at FedEx truck in Brookhaven

Father and son in custody after allegedly shooting at FedEx truck in Brookhaven
Father and son in custody after allegedly shooting at FedEx truck in Brookhaven(Brookhaven Police Department)
By Quentin Smith and WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A father and son in Brookhaven are in custody after allegedly shooting at, and then chasing, a FedEx truck in Brookhaven.

According to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, the father, Gregory Case, is charged with conspiracy. His bond is $75,000.

Brandon Case, the son, is charged with aggravated assault shooting into an occupied vehicle. His bond is $150,000.

The chief says the alleged incident happened when a FedEx driver was dropping off a package on Junior Trail road the night of January 24.

After dropping the package off, the driver noticed that Kenneth Collins, who was in a white pickup, was blocking the road.

The driver went around the truck. After doing this, Brandon Case stood in the middle of the road while holding a gun. The driver continued driving on the grass to avoid hitting the son.

That’s when Brandon Case allegedly shot into the FedEx truck multiple times. The son then got into the truck with his father with the two chasing the FedEx driver until he made it to I-55.

Both men turned themselves in to police Tuesday, February 1. MBI and FBI are investigating the incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Someone fired shots at Sal and Mookie's on Monday.
Employee fires shots into Sal & Mookies; sits in car until police arrive
Coroner: 1 man dead after crash at Jackson intersection
Coroner: 1 man dead after crash at Jackson intersection
Teens reportedly point weapons at motorist on I-55 Frontage Road
Lorenzo Sutton
Brandon man arrested on DUI charges after fatal crash
Former Jail Administrator Kathryn Bryan
Sheriff: Jail adminstrator’s resignation ‘effective immediately’

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Aycock arrested in connection with attempted child exploitation.
‘Shocked and saddened’ | School principal charged with attempted child exploitation
Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Deputy Michael Pol, says Collier...
Wanted Petal mother captured in Jones County; toddler in protective custody
Police: 38-year-old man found dead in bullet-riddled car outside Magee laundromat