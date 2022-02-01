Father and son in custody after allegedly shooting at FedEx truck in Brookhaven

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - A father and son in Brookhaven are in custody after allegedly shooting at, and then chasing, a FedEx truck in Brookhaven.

According to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, the father, Gregory Case, is charged with conspiracy. His bond is $75,000.

Brandon Case, the son, is charged with aggravated assault shooting into an occupied vehicle. His bond is $150,000.

The chief says the alleged incident happened when a FedEx driver was dropping off a package on Junior Trail road the night of January 24.

After dropping the package off, the driver noticed that Kenneth Collins, who was in a white pickup, was blocking the road.

The driver went around the truck. After doing this, Brandon Case stood in the middle of the road while holding a gun. The driver continued driving on the grass to avoid hitting the son.

That’s when Brandon Case allegedly shot into the FedEx truck multiple times. The son then got into the truck with his father with the two chasing the FedEx driver until he made it to I-55.

Both men turned themselves in to police Tuesday, February 1. MBI and FBI are investigating the incident.

