Driver showing ‘callous disregard’ for public arrested after running from Natchez police

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A driver showing a “callous disregard” for public safety has been arrested after running from police in Natchez.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 10:40 Friday night when Natchez police tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle for a switched tag.

He did not stop and attempted to run from police. “The driver showed a callous disregard for the public by running through stop signs and nearly colliding with oncoming traffic,” a press release read.

The man stopped on Rickman Street and ran from police on foot. A brief chase ensued but he was eventually taken into custody.

James Charles Martin, Jr., 35, has been charged with felony fleeing. He is also currently on probation for 2 counts of armed robbery.

MDOC has placed a hold on Martin pending the disposition of his felony fleeing charge.

