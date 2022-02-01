Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Driver showing ‘callous disregard’ for public arrested after running from Natchez police

Driver showing ‘callous disregard’ for public arrested after running from Natchez police
Driver showing ‘callous disregard’ for public arrested after running from Natchez police(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - A driver showing a “callous disregard” for public safety has been arrested after running from police in Natchez.

According to authorities, the incident happened around 10:40 Friday night when Natchez police tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle for a switched tag.

He did not stop and attempted to run from police. “The driver showed a callous disregard for the public by running through stop signs and nearly colliding with oncoming traffic,” a press release read.

The man stopped on Rickman Street and ran from police on foot. A brief chase ensued but he was eventually taken into custody.

James Charles Martin, Jr., 35, has been charged with felony fleeing. He is also currently on probation for 2 counts of armed robbery.

MDOC has placed a hold on Martin pending the disposition of his felony fleeing charge.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorenzo Sutton
Brandon man arrested on DUI charges after fatal crash
2 shot, 1 killed on North State Street Saturday night
Someone fired shots at Sal and Mookie's on Monday.
Employee fires shots into Sal & Mookies; sits in car until police arrive
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant

Latest News

Advocates push for revisions to Mississippi’s hate crime law
Advocates push for revisions to Mississippi’s hate crime law
Family distraught after ambulance crashes into their Simpson Co. home
Family distraught after ambulance crashes into their Simpson Co. home
Family distraught after ambulance crashes into their Simpson Co. home
Family distraught after ambulance crashes into their Simpson Co. home
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (1-31-22)
WLBT News at 6 p.m. (1-31-22)