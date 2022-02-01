Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Crash delays southbound lanes of I-55 near Natchez Trace Parkway

Crash delays southbound lanes of I-55 near Natchez Trace Parkway
Crash delays southbound lanes of I-55 near Natchez Trace Parkway(MDOT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:28 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A crash is causing serious delays on I-55 southbound near Natchez Trace Parkway.

Mississippi Department of Transportation says traffic should be clear in about an hour.

If this area is a part of your morning commute, find an alternate route or expect delays.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Someone fired shots at Sal and Mookie's on Monday.
Employee fires shots into Sal & Mookies; sits in car until police arrive
Coroner: 1 man dead after crash at Jackson intersection
Coroner: 1 man dead after crash at Jackson intersection
Lorenzo Sutton
Brandon man arrested on DUI charges after fatal crash
Fire destroys abandoned hotel on Ellis
Multiple agencies battle abandoned hotel fire, property destroyed
Teens reportedly point weapons at motorist on I-55 Frontage Road

Latest News

WLBT's Things to Know
WLBT’s Things To Know 2/1/2022: Teens reportedly point weapons, hate crime law, and HBCU bomb threats
Tougaloo College
Tougaloo College to hold virtual classes due to bomb threat
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: mild, breezy Tuesday; sluggish, messy system mid-week
https://twitter.com/AlcornStateU
Alcorn State University receives anonymous bomb threat