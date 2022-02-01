Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Court documents reveal new details surrounding NYE Gulfport shooting

Isavian Preston, 23, is currently in custody in Hopkins County, Ken., where he is being held to...
Isavian Preston, 23, is currently in custody in Hopkins County, Ken., where he is being held to await extradition back to Gulfport. Once he is back on the Coast, he will be charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.(Hopkins County Sheriff's Office, Kentucky)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - New details surrounding the arrest of one of the suspects from a deadly Gulfport shooting have been released in court documents.

Isavian O’Terry Preston was in court in Harrison County Monday facing charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder and hindering prosecution.

According to court documents released on Monday, officers found two men, Nathaniel Harris and Aubrey Lewis, lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds when the officers responded to Lewis Avenue in Gulfport on New Year’s Eve.

Officers later discovered Corey Dubose, Sedrick McCord, Mario Clark and two other victims were at Memorial Hospital receiving medical treatment for gunshot wounds.

Dubose, McCord, Lewis and Harris would ultimately die of their injuries.

Investigators determined that a New Year’s Eve party was being held at a house on Lewis Avenue in Gulfport that was mostly attended by older adults from the Gaston Point area. A flyer announcing the party was passed through social media, and a large group of younger adults from the Gaston Point area arrived at the party.

Shortly afterward, a large group of younger adults from the Soria City area of Gulfport arrived at the party. Both groups of younger adults were heavily armed with firearms, including multiple semi-automatic rifles and pistols. They also openly displayed their firearms while ingesting alcohol and narcotics.

During the course of the party, witnesses said that a fight broke out between Dubose and Lewis. Witnesses said during the fight, Lewis and Dubose pulled out guns and shot each other. At the same time, McCord pulled out a gun and shot Dubose, and Preston pulled out a gun and shot McCord multiple times.

While Dubose, Lewis, McCord and Preston all fired at each other, multiple people from each neighborhood group pulled at guns and fired multiple shots into the crowd that had gathered around the fight between Lewis and Dubose. As the crowd scattered, additional shots were fired in the direction of three different houses on Lewis Avenue which were hit by gunfire.

During the mayhem, Harris, who was unarmed, was shot approximately five times. Witnesses identified the shooters to include Preston, Khalid Willaims, Vincent Armstrong Jr., Mario Clark and one other person who has not been charged at this time.

Detectives were able to determine each shooter’s position by the evidence collected from the scene and witness statements.

Fourth suspect charged in NYE shooting that left 4 dead, 3 injured
4 arrested for deadly NYE shooting in Gulfport
Court documents reveal new details in Gulfport NYE shooting that killed 4

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Someone fired shots at Sal and Mookie's on Monday.
Employee fires shots into Sal & Mookies; sits in car until police arrive
Coroner: 1 man dead after crash at Jackson intersection
Coroner: 1 man dead after crash at Jackson intersection
Lorenzo Sutton
Brandon man arrested on DUI charges after fatal crash
Fire destroys abandoned hotel on Ellis
Multiple agencies battle abandoned hotel fire, property destroyed
Teens reportedly point weapons at motorist on I-55 Frontage Road

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: mild, breezy Tuesday; sluggish, messy system mid-week
https://twitter.com/AlcornStateU
Alcorn State University receives anonymous bomb threat
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: mild, breezy Tuesday; sloppy, messy system mid-week
An overnight bomb threat at Jackson State University caused a heavy police presence on Tuesday...
Overnight bomb threat at JSU causes heavy police presence
JFD calls in nearby agencies to help put out fire as nearby hydrants had little to no water pressure