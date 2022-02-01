Coroner: 1 man dead after crash at Jackson intersection
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man has been confirmed dead after a crash in Jackson Monday night.
The wreck happened at the intersection of Northside Drive and Hanging Moss Road.
The man did not have any identification on him. Jackson police are handling the investigation.
