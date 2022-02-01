Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Coroner: 1 man dead after crash at Jackson intersection

Coroner: 1 man dead after crash at Jackson intersection
Coroner: 1 man dead after crash at Jackson intersection(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One man has been confirmed dead after a crash in Jackson Monday night.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Northside Drive and Hanging Moss Road.

The man did not have any identification on him. Jackson police are handling the investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lorenzo Sutton
Brandon man arrested on DUI charges after fatal crash
2 shot, 1 killed on North State Street Saturday night
Someone fired shots at Sal and Mookie's on Monday.
Employee fires shots into Sal & Mookies; sits in car until police arrive
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant

Latest News

Former Jail Administrator Kathryn Bryan
Sheriff: Jail adminstrator’s resignation ‘effective immediately’
Teens reportedly point weapons at motorist on I-55 Frontage Road
Advocates push for revisions to Mississippi’s hate crime law
Advocates push for revisions to Mississippi’s hate crime law
Family distraught after ambulance crashes into their Simpson Co. home
Family distraught after ambulance crashes into their Simpson Co. home