Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Alcorn State University receives anonymous bomb threat

https://twitter.com/AlcornStateU
https://twitter.com/AlcornStateU
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 7:09 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALCORN, Miss. (WLBT) - Alcorn State University has received an anonymous bomb threat.

According to the Alcorn State University Twitter page, the threat was received on Tuesday morning, and the school is advising all students to “shelter in place.”

The university also asked that faculty and staff should not report to work until further notice.

Alcorn is the second confirmed HBCU in Mississippi to receive a bomb threat on Tuesday morning, with Jackson State University receiving one on Tuesday morning as well.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Someone fired shots at Sal and Mookie's on Monday.
Employee fires shots into Sal & Mookies; sits in car until police arrive
Coroner: 1 man dead after crash at Jackson intersection
Coroner: 1 man dead after crash at Jackson intersection
Lorenzo Sutton
Brandon man arrested on DUI charges after fatal crash
Fire destroys abandoned hotel on Ellis
Multiple agencies battle abandoned hotel fire, property destroyed
Teens reportedly point weapons at motorist on I-55 Frontage Road

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: mild, breezy Tuesday; sluggish, messy system mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: mild, breezy Tuesday; sloppy, messy system mid-week
An overnight bomb threat at Jackson State University caused a heavy police presence on Tuesday...
Overnight bomb threat at JSU causes heavy police presence
JFD calls in nearby agencies to help put out fire as nearby hydrants had little to no water pressure