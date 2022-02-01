Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

5 artists, 12 minutes: Here’s a look at what you can expect from this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

FILE - This is a general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium. The Bengals will play the Rams...
FILE - This is a general overall interior view of SoFi Stadium. The Bengals will play the Rams in the Super Bowl Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the Rams’ home stadium.(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – As the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams prepare to face off in Super Bowl LVI, much of the country is waiting to see what halftime performance will bring.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will take the stage in what Pepsi is saying “could be the greatest 12 minutes of music entertainment the world has ever seen.”

Pepsi partnered with filmmaker F. Gary Gray to create a trailer entitled “The Call,” in anticipation of the upcoming halftime performance.

“As a super fan, I consider it an honor and privilege to authentically build and create this moment with five of the most legendary artists in music history. It’s been a blast!” shared F. Gary Gray.

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation company is executive producing the halftime show for a third year, and Jesse Collins returns as an executive producer.

According to Pepsi, its Super Bowl Halftime Show is the most-watched musical performance of the year. Past halftime performances include Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd and more.

Country music star Mickey Guyton will hit the Super Bowl stage to sing the national anthem, while R&B hitmaker Jhene Aiko will perform “America the Beautiful.”

Guyton made history as the first Black woman to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category and first Black solo woman to host the ACM Awards.

She’s a four-time Grammy nominee who is known for her hit song “Black Like Me.”

Gospel duo Mary Mary will be accompanied by the LA Phil’s YOLA — which stands for Youth Orchestra Los Angeles — to perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

The Bengals will play the Rams in the Super Bowl Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the Rams’ home stadium.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Someone fired shots at Sal and Mookie's on Monday.
Employee fires shots into Sal & Mookies; sits in car until police arrive
Coroner: 1 man dead after crash at Jackson intersection
Coroner: 1 man dead after crash at Jackson intersection
Lorenzo Sutton
Brandon man arrested on DUI charges after fatal crash
Teens reportedly point weapons at motorist on I-55 Frontage Road
Former Jail Administrator Kathryn Bryan
Sheriff: Jail adminstrator’s resignation ‘effective immediately’

Latest News

Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from...
Winter storm to bring snow, ice across wide swath of US
Company says its first all-electric passenger airplane is almost ready to fly.
First all-electric airplane preps to fly
The trade group released its 2022 State of the Restaurant Industry report, saying this year is...
Restaurants will never return to pre-pandemic levels, report says
Police: 38-year-old man found dead in bullet-ridden car outside Magee laundromat
On average, new cases of COVID-19 are down 39% from the omicron peak, and hospitalizations in...
WHO: In 10 weeks, omicron surge causes COVID cases to soar