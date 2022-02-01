Connect. Shop. Support Local.
19-year-old charged with aggravated assault in McComb shooting

Lekindrick C. Brumfield
Lekindrick C. Brumfield(McComb Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A 19-year-old has been charged with aggravated assault with extreme indifference to life after a shooting on January 24.

Nineteen-year-old Lekindrick C. Brumfield was arrested on Monday afternoon in connection to the shooting.

According to the McComb Police’s Facebook page, officers received a call from Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center regarding a man being dropped off with a gunshot wound to the neck and face.

The victim was also transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans with life-threatening injuries.

