WLBT’s things to know 1/31/22: North State Street shooting, 13-year-old killed, and long COVID

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. North State Street shooting

Two people were shot, and one was killed on the 5300 block of North State Street in Jackson on Saturday night. According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 27-year-old Donzerrick Pate was shot multiple times and was rushed by AMR to a nearby hospital. He died Sunday morning. The other two victims were shot inside a vehicle and were also transported to a nearby hospital. They sustained non-life-threatening injures.

2. 13-year-old killed

A multi-agency investigation has been underway in Marshall County after a juvenile died in the hospital from a gunshot wound on Saturday night. “Officers were dispatched to this residence from Olive Branch Methodist Hospital, stating there was a 13-year-old female there that had a single gunshot wound to the stomach area,” said Maj. Kelly McMillen with Marshall County Sheriff’s Department. According to McMillen, the 13-year-old was airlifted from Methodist Olive Branch to Le Bonheur in Memphis but was later pronounced dead.

3. Long COVID

Health experts are keeping a close eye on a spinoff of Omicron called BA.2.

More than a third of COVID-19 survivors by some estimates will develop such lingering problems. Now, with omicron sweeping across the globe, scientists are racing to pinpoint the cause of the bedeviling condition and find treatments before a potential explosion in long COVID cases. It’s too soon to know whether people infected with the highly contagious omicron variant will develop the mysterious constellation of symptoms, usually diagnosed many weeks after the initial illness. But some experts think a wave of long COVID is likely and say doctors need to be prepared for it.

