Wicker: Black woman Supreme Court nominee would be ‘quota’

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., center, accompanied by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., Sen. Rob Portman,...
Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., center, accompanied by Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla. speaks during the Senate Armed Services and Senate Foreign Relations GOP news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)(Jose Luis Magana | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — One of Mississippi’s Republican U.S. senators says that if President Joe Biden nominates a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, that nominee would be the beneficiary of a “quota.”

Sen. Roger Wicker spoke about the nomination Friday on a conservative radio show on Supertalk Mississippi.

He said the Supreme Court could hear cases about “affirmative racial discrimination while adding someone who is the beneficiary of this sort of quota.”

Wicker also said the U.S. will get “30 years of a left-wing judge” as a result of some Republicans not voting for President Donald Trump in 2020 because of his demeanor.

