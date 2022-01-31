Victim dies after fire breaks out at house in Crystal Springs

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - A victim died in a house after a fire broke out around 9 a.m. Sunday on Gage Street in Crystal Springs.

The information comes from Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley.

Sheriff Swilley says four people were inside the house at the time of the fire. Three were able to escape; however, 26-year-old Jaquandria Allen was bedridden and was not able to escape.

According to Sheriff Swilley, the family lost everything in the fire.

Fire Marshalls are investigating the cause of the fire.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.