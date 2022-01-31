Teen shot in arm on Woodville Drive in Jackson
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old was shot on Woodville Drive in Jackson Saturday afternoon.
The information comes from Deputy Chief Deric Hearn.
Hearn says the teen was walking through a crowd when he was shot once in the left arm.
AMR then transported him to UMMC. His injuries are non-life-threatening.
Jackson police have not given any information about a suspect or motive at this time.
