Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Teen shot in arm on Woodville Drive in Jackson

(Source: Gray News)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old was shot on Woodville Drive in Jackson Saturday afternoon.

The information comes from Deputy Chief Deric Hearn.

Hearn says the teen was walking through a crowd when he was shot once in the left arm.

AMR then transported him to UMMC. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Jackson police have not given any information about a suspect or motive at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 shot, 1 killed on North State Street Saturday night
Rankin County Coroner David Ruth has confirmed that one male body was recovered from the scene.
Three-car crash in Brandon leaves one dead
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
JPS is inviting dads and male father figures to a Dads' Summit on Saturday, February 5, 2022,...
'A Dad's Health is a School's Wealth': JPS to host a Dads' Summit

Latest News

Rain returning for us on Tuesday with some strong storms to follow on Thursday.
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
2 shot, 1 killed on North State Street Saturday night
Eric Schmitt/Missouri Atty. Gen.
Missouri AG Eric Schmitt joins lawsuit against Biden administration over CAM refugee and parole program
A 17-year-old from Lamar County is facing six felony charges after holding two women at...
Teenager charged with 6 felonies