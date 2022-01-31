Teen shot in arm on Woodville Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 16-year-old was shot on Woodville Drive in Jackson Saturday afternoon.

The information comes from Deputy Chief Deric Hearn.

Hearn says the teen was walking through a crowd when he was shot once in the left arm.

AMR then transported him to UMMC. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Jackson police have not given any information about a suspect or motive at this time.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.