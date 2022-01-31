The Scratch Kitchen growing from food truck only, to full-blown restaurant in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Scratch Kitchen has been operating for almost two years as a food truck. The dream for Brittany Alexander started with a long road trip in an 18-wheeler with her husband, Billy Alexander.

“And, pretty much every city we went to had phenomenal food trucks. And I said, ‘These people look so happy, they get to talk to their customers.’ It’s just a different vibe than what I had experienced in the past. And I said, ‘I can do this. I want a food truck.’ "

But now, they have committed to locating a full bricks-and-mortar restaurant in downtown Ocean Springs.

The Alexanders purchased the location on Government Street last year, but it wasn’t until January that they could begin renovations. A restaurant, they say, will allow customers to enjoy a bigger experience beyond just food.

But, food, will be the centerpiece.

“And every dish we serve, we want to put our heart into it and make it the best,” said Billy Alexander.

He embraces the opportunity to prove they can do this in a competitive atmosphere.

“I kind of almost feel like I’m the little guy on the block,” he said. “But now, they’re putting us up on a pedestal all these big-name restaurants – restaurants I thought I’d never even be compared to.”

The new venue is already getting attention, even before it opens sometime in mid-February.

“They were so good about going all over the different communities,” said Kim Henderson. “It’s nice to have one place that they can come - that you can come - and enjoy. You know where they’re going to be all the time.”

A full restaurant requires more employees.

And even when other service industry businesses are struggling to find employees, the Alexanders say they’ve done well.

“The answer’s really simple,” Brittany said. “I treat everyone how I want to be treated. I believe in a livable wage. I’m from the Gulf Coast, so, of course, if I’m going to invest anywhere, it’s going to be along the Gulf Coast. So, a lot of it has to do with faith. I’m walking by faith right now. But it’s definitely in our grasp to make a difference in the future.”

And, for those who loved the food truck, the owners say it will be coming back – bigger and better.

There will be a job fair at the location on 1013 Government Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb.4-6.

For more information, click here.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.