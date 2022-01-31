Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Multiple agencies investigate Marshall County shooting that killed 13-year-old

By Parker King
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
BYHALIA, Miss. (WMC) - A multi-agency investigation has been underway in Marshall County after a juvenile died in the hospital from a gunshot wound on Saturday night.

“Officers were dispatched to this residence from Olive Branch Methodist Hospital, stating there was a 13-year-old female there that had a single gunshot wound to the stomach area,” said Maj. Kelly McMillen with Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.

That residence is located off Embry Road in Byhalia.

Though it’s not confirmed if it is the victim’s residence, it is confirmed that it is where the shooting took place.

By Sunday afternoon, it was still an active scene with multiple vehicles lining multiple agencies are investigating a homicide that claimed the life of a 13-year-old girl.

According to McMillen, the 13-year-old was airlifted from Methodist Olive Branch to Le Bonheur in Memphis but was later pronounced dead.

“We are in contact with the crime lab in Jackson and awaiting some answers possibly from the autopsy,” McMillen said.

From our vantage point off the property, we could see Marshall County Deputies, a K-9 unit, U.S. Marshals and ATF agents surveying the area, a shocking sight for Angela Milan who lives just down the street.

“You know, we’re normally up at night, so when this happened, we hadn’t heard anything,” Milan said. “Just to hear this for a 13-year-old is very heartbreaking.”

With multiple resources at hand, McMillen is hopeful the collaborative approach will lead to quick answers.

“We do not have a person of interest or a suspect listed at this time,” McMillen said. “We’re working several avenues up to this that we hope to develop either a suspect or a person of interest.”

We’ve been told there’s a “substantial reward” for information that could assist in this investigation.

McMillen is not disclosing that amount but is first wanting to acquire that information before distributing that reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call Marshall County Sheriff’s Department at (662) 252-1311.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

