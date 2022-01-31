Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect highs in the middle and high 60s through Thursday. A few showers are possible Tuesday. Rain is likely Wednesday and Thursday, with some of it being heavy. 1 to 3 inches of rain is likely. Severe weather is unlikely, but there may be a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will drastically fall behind the front on Thursday. Friday will be a blustery and cold day with temperatures above freezing, but likely between 35 and 40 most of the day. They’ll be lingering showers Friday and sunshine returns by the weekend. Expect lows near freezing Friday through Sunday and highs only in the lower and middle 50s. Average high is 59 and the average low is 37 this time of year. Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and southeast at 15mph Tuesday. Sunrise is 6:54am and the sunset is 5:34pm.

