Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Monday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Expect highs in the middle and high 60s through Thursday.  A few showers are possible Tuesday.  Rain is likely Wednesday and Thursday, with some of it being heavy.  1 to 3 inches of rain is likely.  Severe weather is unlikely, but there may be a few thunderstorms.  Temperatures will drastically fall behind the front on Thursday.  Friday will be a blustery and cold day with temperatures above freezing, but likely between 35 and 40 most of the day.  They’ll be lingering showers Friday and sunshine returns by the weekend.  Expect lows near freezing Friday through Sunday and highs only in the lower and middle 50s.  Average high is 59 and the average low is 37 this time of year.  Southeast wind at 5mph tonight and southeast at 15mph Tuesday.  Sunrise is 6:54am and the sunset is 5:34pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Lorenzo Sutton
Brandon man arrested on DUI charges after fatal crash
2 shot, 1 killed on North State Street Saturday night
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Someone fired shots at Sal and Mookie's on Monday.
Employee fires shots into Sal & Mookies; sits in car until police arrive
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant

Latest News

Rain returns by mid-week
First Alert Forecast: warm & quiet today, wetter weather returns by mid-week
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: mild early week; turning wet mid-week ahead of cold blast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: mild start to the week; wet, messy mid-late week
Rain returning for us on Tuesday with some strong storms to follow on Thursday.
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast