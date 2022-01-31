First Alert Forecast: warm & quiet today, wetter weather returns by mid-week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gorgeous and spring-like weather will be around this afternoon to kick off the new work and school week. Temperatures will be well above normal today in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees under mainly to partly sunny skies. It won’t get very chilly tonight with lows in the middle 40s. Make sure you enjoy and soak in the warmer weather over the next couple of days.

Tuesday should overall be a nice and mainly dry day. Temperatures will work their way to the upper 60s/lower 70s tomorrow afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds. While there will be a chance for a few showers during the day Tuesday, mainly farther west, better chances will arrive going into the overnight period and Wednesday morning as a Gulf low increases moisture across the region.

Scattered showers and rumbles of thunder will remain possible late Wednesday and into early Thursday as a cold front nears the area from the west. Heavy rainfall and isolated flash flooding look to be the biggest concern considering 1-3″ of rainfall are possible one we are all said and done with this system. Temperatures will be plummeting through the day on Thursday as much colder air rushes in behind the front. Below freezing temperatures will return Thursday night/Friday morning with highs Friday afternoon only managing the lower 40s. Our temperatures are expected to improve and turn slightly warmer over the weekend.

