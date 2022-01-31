First Alert Forecast: mild early week; turning wet mid-week ahead of cold blast

MONDAY: Kicking off your new work and school week will be quiet – and mild. After humble beginning in the 30s to near 40, we’ll warm nicely into the 60s to lower 70s by the afternoon amid mostly to partly sunny skies. Clouds will hang around and thicken a bit overnight – this will keep temperatures at night buoyed a bit – in the 40s to near 50.

TUESDAY: We’ll start off with a mix of clouds and sun – eventually, clouds thicken with a risk for a few showers emerging by the end of the day. Still, with the clouds, we’ll be able to sneak highs into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few more showers will flow northward off the Gulf of Mexico overnight with lows in the 50s.

EXTENDED RANGE: A sluggish storm system may yield a few pockets of strong storms by late Wednesday into Thursday. In addition to the storm risk, heavy rain will turn likely by Thursday as the front makes its way toward the east. Rainfall totals could be closer to 1-3″ before the end of the week. Temperatures will tumble Thursday from the 60s early to the 40s by the end of the day. Sun and clouds will mix Friday – though highs we’ll only manage the lower 40s. A slow return of milder air will filter in through the weekend and into next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT News in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.