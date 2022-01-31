Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: mild early week; turning wet mid-week ahead of cold blast

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDAY: Kicking off your new work and school week will be quiet – and mild. After humble beginning in the 30s to near 40, we’ll warm nicely into the 60s to lower 70s by the afternoon amid mostly to partly sunny skies. Clouds will hang around and thicken a bit overnight – this will keep temperatures at night buoyed a bit – in the 40s to near 50.

TUESDAY: We’ll start off with a mix of clouds and sun – eventually, clouds thicken with a risk for a few showers emerging by the end of the day. Still, with the clouds, we’ll be able to sneak highs into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few more showers will flow northward off the Gulf of Mexico overnight with lows in the 50s.

EXTENDED RANGE: A sluggish storm system may yield a few pockets of strong storms by late Wednesday into Thursday. In addition to the storm risk, heavy rain will turn likely by Thursday as the front makes its way toward the east. Rainfall totals could be closer to 1-3″ before the end of the week. Temperatures will tumble Thursday from the 60s early to the 40s by the end of the day. Sun and clouds will mix Friday – though highs we’ll only manage the lower 40s. A slow return of milder air will filter in through the weekend and into next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Want more WLBT News in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 shot, 1 killed on North State Street Saturday night
Rankin County Coroner David Ruth has confirmed that one male body was recovered from the scene.
Three-car crash in Brandon leaves one dead
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant
Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6

Latest News

Rain returning for us on Tuesday with some strong storms to follow on Thursday.
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
A pleasant night ahead of us for this Sunday evening. We do see the upper 30s for our Lows to...
First Alert Forecast: Trending warmer to start the work week with rain returning Tuesday and storms on Thursday
Temperatures will warm up today with Highs reaching into the mid-60s. Mostly sunny and clear...
First Alert Forecast: A cool start to our morning, but SPRING-like temperatures will be in store for us today!
Trending warmer into this week
First Alert Forecast: trending warmer over the coming days, unsettled weather returns over the new week