Fire destroys abandoned Jackson hotel

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Firefighters are investigating a fire at Hotel O on Ellis Avenue, between Highway 80 and I-20.

The hotel is the former Ramada Southwest Hotel and Conference Center.

WLBT crews arrives to find flames shooting from one of the buildings, and a plume of smoke was visible for miles.

According to assistant fire chief Patrick Armon, firefighters were called to the scene around 11:00 p.m., and there were flammable items stored in the abandoned hotel.

The Jackson Fire Department called in other agencies to bring water and help fight fire, as water hydrants near the hotel had little to no water pressure.

Armon also said that firefighters had to use operating hydrants from nearby businesses.

There were no deaths or injuries from the fire, and the cause is currently unknown.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.