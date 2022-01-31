Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Employee fires shots into Sal & Mookies; sits in car until police arrive

By Jacob Gallant and Anthony Warren
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been taken into police custody after firing shots into the Sal & Mookie’s restaurant Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. The man, an employee of the Northeast Jackson restaurant, entered the facility through the back door, fire a bullet into the wall, broke two windows, and went outside, according to co-owner Jeff Good.

The man then went and sat inside his vehicle, which is where he was when Jackson police arrived on the scene.

“No one was targeted,” he said.

The restaurant was closed on Monday, and no one was hurt during the incident.

Good said the suspect was an employee and has been with him since the restaurant opened its new location at the District at Eastover.

“We’re thankful he chose to damage property and not people,” he said. “It is obviously a mental health issue. We’re going to follow up and find out what’s going on with him.”

Good said the employee was “obviously intoxicated” when he entered the building.

He could not say whether the worker would still be employed following the incident.

Good didn’t know what sparked caused the individual to open fire and had not had a chance to speak with him about the incident.

WLBT crews at the scene spotted bullet holes in the front door before they were asked to leave the scene.

The suspect’s car was also towed from the scene shortly after.

