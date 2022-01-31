Dixie National Rodeo can teach kids important values

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Folks from all over the state saddled up for the Dixie National Rodeo’s Fired Up Team Roping event at the Mississippi Fairgrounds.

It’s clear that there are a lot of things to learn before you can participate in roping events.

However, riders and spectators said roping isn’t the only thing you can learn from these types of events.

“Our kids have been here all weekend, and they love it,” Destiny Turner, a mother, said.

“I live and breath it. Like, I’m all it,” Lucedale participant, Noah Yawn, said.

The Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo brings cowboys and girls from all over the state to prove they’re the best at their event.

Riders say it takes a lot of practice to become “the best.”

“I’ve been doing this since I was little bitty. It takes a lot of training between you and your horse. A lot of practice,” Jayess participant, Kris King, said.

“My parents bought me this horse right here, and I just went ahead and started out,” Yawn said.

But rodeo participant Kris King said he didn’t just learn how to rope when they got into the saddle. The sports also taught him character traits that they deem important.

“It teaches them a lot of responsibility because these things — they don’t survive on their own. You got to take care of them,” Kings said.

And even if you aren’t the one in the event, one mother said she brings her children to watch in hopes they learn from the participants and gain similar traits.

“It gets them motivated to do other stuff and be interactive with other kids. It teaches them responsibility, having to take care of something, having to go outside and work at something. It definitely teaches you discipline,” Turner said.

Rodeo goers said they have seen how the sport and other rodeo events have helped younger children in the long run.

“There’s more than an iPad, iPhone, whatever. It gets them off their tablets and interactive with other kids,” Turner said.

“It’s a good thing for kids. I think kids need to be busy, and I think they need to be around the right people doing just good things,” Kinds said.

If you missed the events today, don’t worry. There are plenty of events left to attend in the month of February, including horse shows, rodeos, and more.

