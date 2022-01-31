Cloudy water to blame for South Jackson’s continued water woes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Dozens of homes in South Jackson are still experiencing low water pressure after the city had a setback at its main water treatment plant over the weekend.

This time, the problem wasn’t equipment failures or main breaks, but rather the cloudiness of the water coming into the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant.

“We had some high turbidities as it relates to the flow of water that’s coming in from the reservoir. They had to do a lot of backwashing and just maintenance in order to stay in compliance,” said City Engineer Charles Williams. “And, so, we were not able to produce as much water into the system.”

Turbidity is the cloudiness of the water. When there are high levels of turbidity, there is greater chance water may contain disease-causing organisms, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

“This is kind of a seasonal issue. So, you know, it kind of rears its ugly head in December and January when the water gets a little bit cooler. And so, we’re starting to see... our operators having to fight these higher turbidity levels,” he said. “Oftentimes, we’ll see spikes and we have to perform maintenance in order to control the turbidity. If the turbidities are too high, it’ll shut down our trains.”

The Curtis plant brings in water from the Barnett Reservoir, which it treats and sends into the city’s distribution system. Water is treated in one of two ways at the facility: through a conventional method and through a membrane filtration system.

On the conventional side, raw water pumps bring in water directly from the reservoir, which is then filtered through the water screens and allowed to settle in a 10-million-gallon basin. From there, the water is chemically treated before being sent out into the city’s water distribution system.

On the membrane side, water is pushed through membrane filters as part of the treatment process.

Because of the cloudiness, the water required additional treatment, meaning the plant could not produce enough water to rebuild the pressure that was lost in the system earlier this month.

Around January 20, two of the plant’s membrane trains went down, impacting the amount of water that could be treated there. Meanwhile, several main breaks occurred, draining the water that was in the distribution system and several backup storage tanks.

Dozens of customers in South Jackson were still experiencing low water pressure Monday, while several schools had switched to virtual learning as a result.

“We were hoping obviously to complete the recovery and push as much water into the system (this weekend)... but it just didn’t happen,” Williams said. “We’re dealing with that right now, and obviously, we’re still dealing with some low water pressure in some pockets of the city.”

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.