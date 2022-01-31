Bill would allocate $40 million to help Jackson address ‘big-picture, long-term’ water and sewer needs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill being proposed by one Jackson lawmaker would allocate $40 million to address the city’s water and sewer needs but would mandate that the funds be administered by the Mississippi Department of Finance Administration.

District 64 Rep. Shanda Yates has introduced H.B. 1031, which would create a capital city water/sewer projects fund and place it under the authority of DFA.

Under the bill, the state would set aside $40 million in the fund, which, in conjunction with Jackson’s remaining American Rescue Plan Act dollars, would be enough to address several major issues with both its water and sewer systems.

“These would be large, big-ticket, big-picture, long-term projects that we would be able to complete,” she said.

The bill recently passed the House Ways and Means Committee.

Yates expects the whole floor to take up the bill in the next two weeks.

She says the amount being offered by the state would serve as a match to what Jackson received directly from the federal government in ARPA dollars.

The amount being provided is also based on documents she received from the city.

“The city got $42 million. They got their first $21 million last July and don’t get their next $21 until this coming July. They spent, of the first $21 they got, about $12 million on an infrastructure pipe project that was a 48-inch water main... That project is ongoing right now,” she said.

“There’s approximately $4 million (of the first tranche) left. They have not gotten their second $21 million. So, that would leave them approximately $25 million unallocated. When you that with the $40 million from the state request, it’s about $65 million.”

“That would be enough for O.B. Curtis, J.H. Fewell, the two-inch pipes throughout the city – replacing those – and the West Bank Interceptor wastewater treatment project.”

(About $5.7 million in ARPA funds was used to provide the city’s police and fire departments with premium pay; $8 million went to replacing a 48-inch water main to improve water service in South Jackson; $1.8 million went toward sanitary sewer evaluation services and $950,000 went toward projects at Curtis and Fewell.)

The amount being sought is less than 2 percent of the funding the state could pull from to help the city.

The state is sitting on billions, including $1.8 billion in ARPA funds, $1 billion in its capital expense fund, and $500 million in its working cash stabilization fund.

Documents show Jackson is seeking at least $83 million in funding to shore up problems with its water and sewer systems and to bring both systems into compliance with federal law.

According to a list of funding priorities provided to the city council and the legislature, Jackson needs nearly $20.6 million to make repairs at the O.B. Curtis plant, $15.6 million for improvements at J.H. Fewell, and about $12.8 million for work on the West Bank Interceptor.

The interceptor is a major sewer main that runs along the west bank of the Pearl River and carries untreated waste to the Savanna Street Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Due to the condition of the line, when the Pearl River rises, river water infiltrates the system, causing more wastewater to flow to the Savanna plant. Over the years, when flow increases beyond the plant’s capacity, under-treated wastewater is emptied into the river.

Another $2.2 million would go toward replacing some 10,930 feet of 2-inch water main with four, six, or eight-inch lines.

Yates says she’s verified the numbers with city engineers, as well as engineers that work outside the city of Jackson.

Under current provisions, Jackson would not receive a direct allocation of funds. Instead, money would be set aside in a special account that would be governed by DFA.

DFA would be responsible for putting together a comprehensive plan to map out how the funding would be spent. It also would be advised by a nine-member advisory panel.

Two members would be appointed by the governor, while one member each would be tapped by the mayor, the Jackson City Council, lieutenant governor, speaker of the House, executive director of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, the State Health Officer, and Jackson public works director.

Funds would have to be spent within five years. Five percent of money deposited in the account could go toward covering DFA’s costs for implementing the program.

Yates said the additional oversight called for could make it easier for her bill to pass.

She also is hopeful lawmakers will remember last year’s winter water crisis, which left thousands of people without water for days, including many people who stay in Jackson during the session.

“The Capitol was without water, the Capitol building itself,” she said. “Many (lawmakers) have apartments here, hotels here. No running water there. It is definitely something that everybody there still remembers.”

