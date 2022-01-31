Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Ala. woman accused of killing unborn child in assault

Iveonna Turner, 20, faces a murder charge related to an alleged altercation that caused another...
Iveonna Turner, 20, faces a murder charge related to an alleged altercation that caused another woman to lose her early-term fetus. She is being held on $500,000 bond.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Alabama woman is charged with killing another woman’s unborn child during an altercation. However, the suspect claims she is the victim of that physical encounter.

Police arrested 20-year-old Iveonna Samone Turner on a murder charge Friday night, WTVY reports.

Investigators say evidence indicates that Turner kicked and punched the 37-year-old victim, her boyfriend’s mother, in the stomach, causing her to lose the early-term fetus.

However, Turner denies that claim and portrays herself as the victim, saying she was attacked by her boyfriend and his mother. Turner alleges they “jumped” her during the Jan. 24 squabble, per a protection from abuse request she filed Thursday in Houston County Court.

Court documents show Turner and her boyfriend have an 8-week-old child together.

Turner is being held on $500,000 bond on the murder charge.

A hearing on the protection abuse request is set for Feb. 10.

Copyright 2022 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 shot, 1 killed on North State Street Saturday night
Rankin County Coroner David Ruth has confirmed that one male body was recovered from the scene.
Three-car crash in Brandon leaves one dead
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Chad Carswell needs a kidney transplant, but he says he would rather die than get the COVID...
Man ‘willing to die’ rather than get COVID vaccine for transplant
Sheriff’s office investigators say a BMW driven by a 17-year-old male was speeding when the...
Teen suspected of causing car crash that killed 6

Latest News

People stand outside the Dolce & Gabbana store on Fifth Avenue, Nov. 21, 2021, in New York.
Dolce&Gabbana to drop animal fur in its collections
WLBT at 5a
When the temperature drops below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, the iguanas go into a sort of suspended...
Cold temperatures cause iguanas to fall from trees in Florida
Raj Patel has owned a BP gas station in Mount Sterling, Ohio, for the last 23 years. When a...
Caught on camera: Gas station owner pulls gun on would-be thief