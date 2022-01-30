JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting occurred near Zoe’s restaurant on North State Street in Jackson on Saturday evening.

A vehicle was shot into multiple times. However, Jackson police have not released any information about any possible victims or suspects.

Vehicle shot into multiple times near Zoe’s restaurant on North State Street (WLBT)

WLBT will continue to keep you up-to-date on this ongoing investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.