Vehicle shot into multiple times near Zoe’s restaurant on North State Street

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A shooting occurred near Zoe’s restaurant on North State Street in Jackson on Saturday evening.

A vehicle was shot into multiple times. However, Jackson police have not released any information about any possible victims or suspects.

WLBT will continue to keep you up-to-date on this ongoing investigation.

