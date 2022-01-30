‘The little league Super Bowl’| Jackson hosts James Davis Youth All-Star Pro Bowl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Youth football teams from all over Mississippi will face off in the James Davis Youth All-Star Pro Bowl.

According to organizer Dorothy Davis, this tournament happens every year, which she refers to as the “little league Super Bowl.”

“The best of the best get championship rings,” Davis explains.

“We want to shed a positive light on Jackson. Majority of the players are young Black men.”

The tournament is being held at Forest Hill stadium until 7:00 p.m. Admission is $7.00.

