Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

‘The little league Super Bowl’| Jackson hosts James Davis Youth All-Star Pro Bowl

Youth football teams from all over Mississippi will face off in the James Davis Youth All-Star...
Youth football teams from all over Mississippi will face off in the James Davis Youth All-Star Pro Bowl.(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Youth football teams from all over Mississippi will face off in the James Davis Youth All-Star Pro Bowl.

According to organizer Dorothy Davis, this tournament happens every year, which she refers to as the “little league Super Bowl.”

“The best of the best get championship rings,” Davis explains.

“We want to shed a positive light on Jackson. Majority of the players are young Black men.”

The tournament is being held at Forest Hill stadium until 7:00 p.m. Admission is $7.00.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vehicle shot into multiple times near Zoe’s restaurant on North State Street
JPS is inviting dads and male father figures to a Dads' Summit on Saturday, February 5, 2022,...
'A Dad's Health is a School's Wealth': JPS to host a Dads' Summit
Woman says having access to LGBTQ+ books at Ridgeland library helped her through childhood
Woman says access to LGBTQ+ books at Ridgeland library helped her through childhood
The Suffolk County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the ledger kept by two nurses accused...
Charges: Nurses made $1.5 million off fake vaccination cards
Disabled veterans left homeless after Mississippi arson fire

Latest News

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth has confirmed that one male body was recovered from the scene.
Three-car crash in Brandon leaves one dead
A look at our rain coverage ahead Tuesday through Thursday, with possible storms on Thursday.
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Cold weather causing for unusually high crawfish prices.
Cool weather causing higher crawfish prices
Canton woman helps the homeless on her birthday