First Alert Forecast: Trending warmer to start the work week with rain returning Tuesday and storms on Thursday

A pleasant night ahead of us for this Sunday evening. We do see the upper 30s for our Lows to start our Monday morning.
A pleasant night ahead of us for this Sunday evening. We do see the upper 30s for our Lows to start our Monday morning.(WLBT)
By Branden Walker
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good Evening

Today, we saw sunny and mostly clear skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday night conditions remain clear, and our Lows are in the upper 30s.

Going into the workweek, Monday brings us mostly sunny skies with the addition of a few clouds moving in. Monday prepares us for our next system that will begin to push through bringing us our next chance of rain. Monday itself will remain clear with Highs in the upper 60s and Lows falling to the upper 40s. Monday night will be partly cloudy.

Rain returning for us on Tuesday with some strong storms to follow on Thursday.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, our rain chances return to the area. Right now, we are looking at mainly rainy and wet conditions Tuesday and Wednesday with Highs returning to the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday, we could see a few thunderstorms roll through where some them could be strong. Highs on Thursday mid-60s. Lows on Tuesday and Wednesday in the 50s. Thursday night Lows in the low 30s

Friday, a major drop in temperatures as Highs reach the low 40 to upper 30s and Lows fall to the upper 20s. Saturday, we see a slight uptick in temps with Highs back in the upper 40s. We remain mostly sunny and clear

Thank you for tuning in to WLBT first alert weather center

