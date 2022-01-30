First Alert Forecast: A cool start to our morning, but SPRING-like temperatures will be in store for us today!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good morning!

We see a clear morning to start with temperatures not as cold for us, as yesterday morning. Today, we are to see sunny and mostly clear skies with temperatures to feel much like spring. Our Highs on Sunday reach into the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night conditions remain clear and our Lows are in the upper 30s.

Going into the workweek, Monday brings us mostly sunny skies with the addition of a few clouds moving in. Monday prepares us for our next system that will begin to push through bringing us our next chance of rain. Monday itself will remain clear with Highs in the upper 60s and Lows falling to the upper 40s. Monday night will be partly cloudy.

A look at our rain coverage ahead Tuesday through Thursday, with possible storms on Thursday.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, our rain chances return to the area.

Tuesday through Thursday looks to bring us our next chances for rain to move through the area. Front will pass through and we could see a few storms on Thursday. Following the rain chances, much cooler temperatures move into the area. (WLBT)

Right now, we are looking at mainly rainy and wet conditions those three days, but a few storms could be possible on the days. Highs return to the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with 60s on Thursday. Lows on Tuesday and Wednesday in the 50s. Thursday night Lows in the low 30s

Friday, a major drop in temperatures as Highs reach the low 40 to upper 30s and Lows fall to the upper 20s. Saturday, we see a slight uptick in temps with Highs back in the upper 40s. We remain mostly sunny and clear

Thank you for tuning in to WLBT first alert weather center

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.