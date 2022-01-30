City leaders and residents gather for ‘Stop the Violence’ rally in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -For the past two years, the Capital City set new records for the “most homicides” in a year.

Now, city leaders say they are on a mission to “prevent” that from happening for the third year in a row.

Four weeks into 2022, the city of Jackson has already seen nine homicides.

It’s an alarming statistic, but Police Chief James Davis says he’s confident the Capital City will see a reduction in crime this year.

In large part because of new federal programs being implemented and more residents stepping up to get involved, calling for peace and unity.

On Saturday, leaders put on a ‘Stop the Violence’ rally. One person joining in the fight for peace is Linda Walker.

She’s rallying for her grandson Jordan Walker who was shot and killed last October in Jackson, just weeks away from his 21st birthday.

“We are just in such sorrow for losing Jordan at such a young age to senseless violence,” said Walker. “The car was shot into, and he was shot multiple times. We just know there’s someone out there who can tell us who killed Jordan.”

As she continues to search for answers, city leaders are searching for solutions to reduce crime. Police say they are seeing an uptick in crimes involving teenagers.

“Where are the parents? Where are the parents? That’s the question,” said Police Chief James Davis.

Ward 3 councilman Kenneth stokes is also asking the same question.

That’s why he says he’s going to propose an ordinance to the city council that will hold parents more accountable for their kids’ actions.

“If you do not know where your children are, and these children are involved in crimes in the city of Jackson, we’re going to hold you responsible,” said Stokes. “We’re going to draft an ordinance where it will be a misdemeanor, but it’s punishable with jail time.”

Meanwhile, Chief Davis says there will be increased patrols, and the department will also rely on the new Violent Gun Reduction and Interdiction program to get the bad guys and guns off the streets.

“Those are the efforts that we are committed to doing this year,” said Chief Davis. “That’s why I wanted to start at the beginning of this year, because we will carry that out throughout the year, and I’m expecting a reduction in violent crime in our city, but we must all work together.”

Police still need help solving the triple homicide at Club Rain back in October.

Stokes says the city is offering more than $7,000 in reward money for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

If you have any information on that case or any other crime, contact Jackson Police Department or CrimeStoppers.

