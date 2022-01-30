Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

City leaders and residents gather for ‘Stop the Violence’ rally in Jackson

By Quentin Smith
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -For the past two years, the Capital City set new records for the “most homicides” in a year.

Now, city leaders say they are on a mission to “prevent” that from happening for the third year in a row.

Four weeks into 2022, the city of Jackson has already seen nine homicides.

It’s an alarming statistic, but Police Chief James Davis says he’s confident the Capital City will see a reduction in crime this year.

In large part because of new federal programs being implemented and more residents stepping up to get involved, calling for peace and unity.

On Saturday, leaders put on a ‘Stop the Violence’ rally. One person joining in the fight for peace is Linda Walker.

She’s rallying for her grandson Jordan Walker who was shot and killed last October in Jackson, just weeks away from his 21st birthday.

“We are just in such sorrow for losing Jordan at such a young age to senseless violence,” said Walker. “The car was shot into, and he was shot multiple times. We just know there’s someone out there who can tell us who killed Jordan.”

As she continues to search for answers, city leaders are searching for solutions to reduce crime. Police say they are seeing an uptick in crimes involving teenagers.

“Where are the parents? Where are the parents? That’s the question,” said Police Chief James Davis.

Ward 3 councilman Kenneth stokes is also asking the same question.

That’s why he says he’s going to propose an ordinance to the city council that will hold parents more accountable for their kids’ actions.

“If you do not know where your children are, and these children are involved in crimes in the city of Jackson, we’re going to hold you responsible,” said Stokes. “We’re going to draft an ordinance where it will be a misdemeanor, but it’s punishable with jail time.”

Meanwhile, Chief Davis says there will be increased patrols, and the department will also rely on the new Violent Gun Reduction and Interdiction program to get the bad guys and guns off the streets.

“Those are the efforts that we are committed to doing this year,” said Chief Davis. “That’s why I wanted to start at the beginning of this year, because we will carry that out throughout the year, and I’m expecting a reduction in violent crime in our city, but we must all work together.”

Police still need help solving the triple homicide at Club Rain back in October.

Stokes says the city is offering more than $7,000 in reward money for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

If you have any information on that case or any other crime, contact Jackson Police Department or CrimeStoppers.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinds Co. Sheriff: Man charged with weekend double homicide was mistakenly released from jail...
Hinds Co. Sheriff: Man charged with weekend double homicide was mistakenly released from jail just months ago
Police: Juvenile steals car out of Belhaven neighborhood, crashes in Poindexter Park
Two assault rifles, handgun recovered during arrest of alleged Belhaven Heights carjackers
Mockingbird has other partners and investors who plan to provide medical marijuana for patients...
Medical marijuana facility under construction in Raymond
Jarius Cooper
Investigation into ongoing gang activity leads to 2 arrests in Crystal Springs
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle

Latest News

Canton woman helps the homeless on her birthday
Vehicle shot into multiple times near Zoe’s restaurant on North State Street
City leaders and residents gather for 'Stop the Violence' rally
City leaders and residents gather for 'Stop the Violence' rally
Canton woman helps the homeless on her birthday
Canton woman helps the homeless on her birthday