Canton woman helps the homeless on her birthday

By Christopher Fields
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - While most people plan big trips or host extravagant parties on their birthday, Canton Resident Ashley Travis chose to do the exact opposite.

She decided to celebrate her big day by feeding and giving back to the homeless in the heart of the city she loves.

“I picked the downtown area, as we call it the hollow, so we can look for different people to give back to them so they can enjoy themselves — feed them, give them warm soup to feed their stomachs,” said Travis.

The homeless received a free hot meal and were also given hygiene products and winter clothes to keep them warm in freezing weather.

This is the first time Travis has used her birthday to help the less fortunate in her community, and she is happy she made this decision.

“We celebrate and party all the time, so why not celebrate by giving back.”

Those who came out to this giveaway say they are grateful to receive everything that was offered.

“All us out here getting free stuff and the food; we appreciate all this right here,” said Kyra Henderson, a Canton resident.

“I had a bad life myself, and I hope everybody that’s listening to me right now just know, it’s all good,” said Leroy Jackson, a Canton resident. “I appreciate everything they did for me,” said Leroy Jackson.

Travis says she couldn’t pull this celebration off alone. She was joined by the city’s girl scouts and the Dynamic Divas Dance Group, who packed bags with toothbrushes and deodorant for those in need.

Chill Way Kitchen of Canton also helped by catering the food. These volunteers say it’s rewarding to be a blessing.

“Well, I actually felt good about giving back because it’s a blessing at all times to be able to help somebody in need,” said Rodetrian Nichols, Owner of Chill Way Kitchen.

“I look at it as why not give back for a gift and then make everybody else happy,” said Travis. “And I’m happy just by seeing people out receiving the gift from me.”

Travis hopes to sponsor giveaways like this one every year on her birthday for those in need in Canton.

