Brandon man arrested on DUI charges after fatal crash

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - A three-car crash on Burnham Road in Brandon has left one person dead.

According to the Brandon Police Department, officers responded to an emergency call about a vehicle crash around 8:54 p.m.

Officers discovered that two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the crash.

Matthew Von Weghorst, 49, of Pearl, Miss. was the operator of the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Nissan Pathfinder driven by Lorenzo Marcell Sutton, 45, of Brandon, Miss. was also involved in the crash.

Officers were able to determine that Sutton was under the influence at the time of the crash. Sutton was arrested and charged with felony aggravated DUI.

Sutton was transported to the Rankin County Jail with a bond of $100,00 and is due to appear in Brandon Municipal Court on February 2.

