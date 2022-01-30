Connect. Shop. Support Local.
2 shot, 1 killed on North State Street Saturday night

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot, and one was killed on the 5300 block of North State Street in Jackson on Saturday night.

According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 27-year-old Donzerrick Pate was shot multiple times and was rushed by AMR to a nearby hospital. He died Sunday morning.

The other two victims were shot inside a vehicle and were also transported to a nearby hospital. They sustained non-life-threatening injures.

Vehicle shot into multiple times near Zoe’s restaurant on North State Street
Vehicle shot into multiple times near Zoe’s restaurant on North State Street(WLBT)

Chief Hearn says authorities are investigating all suspects involved in the shooting.

