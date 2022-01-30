2 shot, 1 killed on North State Street Saturday night

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot, and one was killed on the 5300 block of North State Street in Jackson on Saturday night.

According to Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 27-year-old Donzerrick Pate was shot multiple times and was rushed by AMR to a nearby hospital. He died Sunday morning.

The other two victims were shot inside a vehicle and were also transported to a nearby hospital. They sustained non-life-threatening injures.

Vehicle shot into multiple times near Zoe’s restaurant on North State Street (WLBT)

Chief Hearn says authorities are investigating all suspects involved in the shooting.

