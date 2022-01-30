13-year-old shot, killed in Marshall County

BYHALIA, Miss. (WMC) - A shooting in Marshall county left one dead Saturday night.

According to the Marshall County coroner James Anderson, a 13-year old girl was shot and killed on Embry Road in Byhalia, Mississippi.

This is an ongoing investigation.

