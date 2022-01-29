Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Coila man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Edward...
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Edward Gatewood of Coila, Miss., in Carroll County.(Mississippi Bureau of Investigation)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COILA, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Edward Gatewood of Coila, Miss., in Carroll County.

He is described as a Black male, five feet eleven inches tall, weighing 186 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Friday, January 28, 2022, at about 4:00 am near County Road 149 in Carroll County, wearing black pants, a grey-checkered shirt, a black coat, and a black leather Rams hat.

Edward Gatewood is believed to be in a 2020 black Nissan Sportage bearing IL tag CA50228 traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Edward Gatewood suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Edward Gatewood, contact Carroll County Sheriff Department at 662-237-9319.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinds Co. Sheriff: Man charged with weekend double homicide was mistakenly released from jail...
Hinds Co. Sheriff: Man charged with weekend double homicide was mistakenly released from jail just months ago
Police: Juvenile steals car out of Belhaven neighborhood, crashes in Poindexter Park
Two assault rifles, handgun recovered during arrest of alleged Belhaven Heights carjackers
Mockingbird has other partners and investors who plan to provide medical marijuana for patients...
Medical marijuana facility under construction in Raymond
Jarius Cooper
Investigation into ongoing gang activity leads to 2 arrests in Crystal Springs
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle

Latest News

Warmer temperatures going into the workweek and rain returns Tuesday thru Thursday
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast
Woman says having access to LGBTQ+ books at Ridgeland library helped her through childhood
Woman says access to LGBTQ+ books at Ridgeland library helped her through childhood
Parents and others share concerns about proposed social studies standards
Parents and others share concerns about proposed social studies standards
Parents and others share concerns about proposed social studies standards
Parents and others share concerns about proposed social studies standards