Second half comeback propels JSU, moves to 8-0 in SWAC

SOURCE: JSU Athletics
By JSU Sports Information
Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. - Jackson State hit some big shots late and the Lady Tigers knocked down free throws in a 22-12 game-ending run in defeating Grambling State 81-68 Saturday afternoon at the Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center. This win marks the eight consecutive win on the season for JSU and also the 22nd consecutive win at the Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center.

Ameshya Williams-Holliday led JSU with 23 points and 11 rebounds, including a 10-for-13 performance from the field. Williams-Holliday recorded her seventh consecutive double double and 11th on the season.

In a game that saw four different Lady Tigers score in double figures, Keshuna Luckett scored 16 points and dished out 6 assists. Miya Crump registered 14 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds, and 4 blocks. Daja Woodard was a force to be reckoned with off the bench recording a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

“Today’s game was a tough one,” said head coach Tomekia Reed. “We knew Grambling would come in and play physical and knock down shots, and they did just that. I’m proud of my players for playing together and for meeting the challenge. We needed this type of game to challenge us and to awaken our complacent spirits. I’m happy we made adjustments and very thankful the players never gave up.

Jackson State (10-6,8-0 SWAC) found themselves in a back and forth first half with Grambling State (7-12, 4-4 SWAC) that resulted in seven lead changes with GSU leading for majority of the half going into intermission with the lead, 44-42.

With JSU clinging to a 47-46 lead following a layup from Woodard with 5:13 to play in the third quarter, the Lady Tigers turned up the defensive pressure and stymied Grambling State. JSU managed to keep the lead for the rest of the contest as they took a double digit lead in the fourth quarter 67-56 with 5:02 left in to play in the contest. The Lady Tigers held Grambling State scoreless for more than three minutes and went on to outscore GSU 39-24 in the second half to secure the victory, 81-68.

“I would like to send a special shout out to our fans,” said Reed. “Y’all were amazing and I thank you for filling the seats. It’s a pleasure to see that type of support for a single header game.”

