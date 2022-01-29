Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Report: Tom Brady to retire after 22 seasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla.(Alex Menendez | AP Photo/Alex Menendez)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, according to ESPN.

The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.

ESPN reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.

Brady had cited a desire to spend more time with his wife and children despite still playing at the top of his game. Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719), but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday in the divisional round.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in 20 seasons playing for coach Bill Belichick. He joined the Buccaneers in 2020 and led them to the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Brady leaves the games as the career leader in yards passing (84,520) and TDs (624). He’s the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and was MVP of the game five times.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinds Co. Sheriff: Man charged with weekend double homicide was mistakenly released from jail...
Hinds Co. Sheriff: Man charged with weekend double homicide was mistakenly released from jail just months ago
Police: Juvenile steals car out of Belhaven neighborhood, crashes in Poindexter Park
Two assault rifles, handgun recovered during arrest of alleged Belhaven Heights carjackers
Mockingbird has other partners and investors who plan to provide medical marijuana for patients...
Medical marijuana facility under construction in Raymond
Jarius Cooper
Investigation into ongoing gang activity leads to 2 arrests in Crystal Springs
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle

Latest News

Someone is holding the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket after Friday night's drawing.
$426 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in California
Apperley has also been offered a total of 1.5 million dollars in scholarships from various...
La. high school student gets accepted into 37 colleges
FILE - The U.S. Courthouse is seen in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. A woman who...
Feds: Kansas woman led all-female Islamic State battalion
A mailman was seen braving strong winds and heavy snowy during a nor'easter in Rhode Island....
Winter storm lashes East Coast with deep snow, high winds