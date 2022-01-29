Connect. Shop. Support Local.
FRIDAY NIGHT & WEEKEND FORECAST

WLBT at 4p - VOD - clipped version
By Dave Roberts
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A chilly night is ahead.  They’ll be a breeze most of the night with low temperatures by morning in the lower to middle 20s. 

Saturday will be sunny with highs in the upper 40s.  Sunday will be sunny as well with highs reaching the middle 60s.  Monday looks sunny with highs in the middle and upper 60s.  Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm and breezy with highs near 70 and scattered showers, maybe a few thunderstorms as well.  A strong cold front will return Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s and overnight lows in the 20s and 30s. 

Northerly wind at 10mph tonight producing wind chills in the teens and 20s by morning.  The wind will calm and turn from a westerly direction Saturday at 5mph.  Average high this time of year is 58 and the average low is 37.  Sunrise is 6:57am and the sunset is 5:31pm.

