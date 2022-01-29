First Alert Forecast: trending warmer over the coming days, unsettled weather returns over the new week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Our weather will remain quiet and clear going into this evening and overnight as high pressure continues to hold strong overhead. It will get chilly tonight, but we aren’t expecting it to get as cold as last night. Low temperatures will likely dip to the low and middle 30s into early Sunday morning.

Not only will Sunday be another beautiful and sunny day, but it will also feature slightly warmer temperatures. We will start off the day chilly in the 30s tomorrow morning. With winds shifting back out of the south, temperatures are forecast to warm nicely to the lower and middle 60s into the afternoon hours. Get outside and enjoy the nice weather!

Dry and warm conditions will continue into Monday where highs look to reach the middle and upper 60s. Models are suggesting we will be even warmer on Tuesday/Wednesday with highs climbing close to 70°. Although the first half of the week will be warm, another drop in temperatures will arrive by the end of the week behind a cold front. Ahead of this front, moisture will increase across the region going on Tuesday and Wednesday from a Gulf low. Scattered showers will be possibly during this time, especially on Wednesday. Better chances for rain and possibly isolated thunderstorms will arrive on Thursday as a cold front swings in. We’ll be watching on the back side if the cold air catches up to the moisture if any sort of wintery precipitation is possible. With uncertainly at this time, this looks unlikely, but it will be a trend we will watch closely. Drier and much colder air will filter in behind the front going into the end of the week/weekend.

