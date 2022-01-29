First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny conditions will be on tap for us today with Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s!

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good morning!

We see a pleasant start to our morning, but a COLD one for sure, with temperatures in the upper 20s to start things out. Clear out there for us now, and that will continue throughout the day with mostly sunny skies. Highs are expected to reach into the upper 40s. We could see the low 50s with the amount of sunlight we will receive today. Tonight, our temperatures dip down into the low 30s, right at 32 degrees for many places. Clear skies tonight for us throughout the area.

Sunday, we see just about the same conditions but a major increase in temps. Our Highs on Sunday reach into the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night conditions remain clear and our Lows are in the upper 30s.

Going into the workweek, Monday brings us mostly sunny skies with the addition of a few clouds moving in. Monday prepares us for our next system that will begin to push through bringing us our next chance of rain. Monday itself will remain clear with Highs in the upper 60s and Lows falling to the upper 40s. Monday night will be partly cloudy.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, our rain chances return to the area. Right now, we are looking at mainly rainy and wet conditions those three days, but a few storms could be possible on the days. Highs return to the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with 60s on Thursday. Lows on Tuesday and Wednesday in the 50s. Thursday night Lows in the low 30s

Friday, a major drop in temperatures as Highs reach the low 40s and Lows fall to the upper 20s.

Thank you for tuning in to WLBT first alert weather center

