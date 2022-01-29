Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Disabled veterans left homeless after Mississippi arson fire

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. - John Russelman was getting ready for work before dawn when he saw a bright light through the window and realized a fire was raging at his Biloxi apartment building.

Russelman didn’t know it then, but he was the victim of an arson attack.

The Sun Herald reports that the Nov. 15 fire destroyed the building and upended the lives of the three disabled veterans living at Rodenberg Apartments, who lost virtually all of their possessions.

None of the residents had rental insurance. More than two months later, the three men still have no idea when they’ll have a place to call home again.

