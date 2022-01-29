Connect. Shop. Support Local.
'A Dad's Health is a School's Wealth': JPS to host a Dads' Summit

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - JPS is inviting dads and male father figures to a Dads’ Summit on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Forest Hill High School from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

The theme is “A Dad’s Health is a School’s Wealth.”

Dads will receive free medical checks and learn some helpful tips on maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Dads can register for this event on the JPS website at www.jackson.k12.ms.us/ or by contacting their scholar’s school.

