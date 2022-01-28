WLBT’s things to know 1/28/22: Raymond marijuana facility, Juvenile steals car, Fentanyl deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Medical marijuana facility under construction in Raymond

Medical marijuana facility under construction in Raymond

Medical marijuana is expected to be a big business in Mississippi. To show just how big, there are several major facilities under construction in the metro area. We have this exclusive on one of those facilities, Mockingbird, just outside Clinton. This is just part of the more than 160-thousand-square-foot warehouse. It is located in the old Mississippi Department of Revenue Building on Springridge Road. Kahrna Stimley is the Chief of Staff for Mockingbird, the company that will be housed here to produce medical marijuana. Read the full story here.

2. Police: Juvenile steals car out of Belhaven neighborhood, crashes in Poindexter Park

Police: Juvenile steals car out of Belhaven neighborhood, crashes in Poindexter Park (WLBT)

Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn confirms a suspect has been arrested and charged with armed carjacking. The suspect is a juvenile, so his name is not being released. Hearn says a white Volkswagen Passat was stolen from a Belhaven neighborhood and crashed in Poindexter Park. The juvenile was taken into custody near the park just before 8 p.m. Thursday. Hearn says there is no record of shots being fired, although a WLBT photographer said he heard what he thought were gunshots. Hearn says additional subjects are being sought in connection with this case.

3. Parents are pleading with lawmakers to change the law to hold drug dealers accountable for fentanyl deaths

Parents are pleading with lawmakers to change the law to hold drug dealers accountable for fentanyl deaths (WLBT)

Parents are pleading with Mississippi officials to crackdown on Fentanyl drug dealers and hoping more deaths can be prevented. “I’m serious about fentanyl,” said Rep. Nick Bain from the House floor Wednesday. “I’m serious about going after these dealers.” Watching the presentation of House Bill 607 from the gallery above were families who know the topic all too well. Each were holding a photo of their child or family member who they lost to drug poisoning... most fentanyl-related. See the full story here.

