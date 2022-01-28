Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

WLBT’s things to know 1/28/22: Raymond marijuana facility, Juvenile steals car, Fentanyl deaths

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 8:25 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Medical marijuana facility under construction in Raymond

Medical marijuana facility under construction in Raymond
Medical marijuana facility under construction in Raymond

Medical marijuana is expected to be a big business in Mississippi. To show just how big, there are several major facilities under construction in the metro area. We have this exclusive on one of those facilities, Mockingbird, just outside Clinton. This is just part of the more than 160-thousand-square-foot warehouse. It is located in the old Mississippi Department of Revenue Building on Springridge Road. Kahrna Stimley is the Chief of Staff for Mockingbird, the company that will be housed here to produce medical marijuana. Read the full story here.

2. Police: Juvenile steals car out of Belhaven neighborhood, crashes in Poindexter Park

Police: Juvenile steals car out of Belhaven neighborhood, crashes in Poindexter Park
Police: Juvenile steals car out of Belhaven neighborhood, crashes in Poindexter Park(WLBT)

Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn confirms a suspect has been arrested and charged with armed carjacking. The suspect is a juvenile, so his name is not being released. Hearn says a white Volkswagen Passat was stolen from a Belhaven neighborhood and crashed in Poindexter Park. The juvenile was taken into custody near the park just before 8 p.m. Thursday. Hearn says there is no record of shots being fired, although a WLBT photographer said he heard what he thought were gunshots. Hearn says additional subjects are being sought in connection with this case.

3. Parents are pleading with lawmakers to change the law to hold drug dealers accountable for fentanyl deaths

Parents are pleading with lawmakers to change the law to hold drug dealers accountable for...
Parents are pleading with lawmakers to change the law to hold drug dealers accountable for fentanyl deaths(WLBT)

Parents are pleading with Mississippi officials to crackdown on Fentanyl drug dealers and hoping more deaths can be prevented. “I’m serious about fentanyl,” said Rep. Nick Bain from the House floor Wednesday. “I’m serious about going after these dealers.” Watching the presentation of House Bill 607 from the gallery above were families who know the topic all too well. Each were holding a photo of their child or family member who they lost to drug poisoning... most fentanyl-related. See the full story here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cerissa Neal
Former MDE executive director indicted for bank fraud, making false statements related to PPP loan
20-year-old man shot, killed while sitting in passenger seat of car
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Richland police chase ends in Jackson; Officials still searching for suspect
Richland police chase ends in Jackson; Officials still searching for suspect
5 arrested at Jackson apartment complex; 2 vehicles, 5 handguns and marijuana seized
5 arrested at Jackson apartment complex; 5 handguns, assault rifle and marijuana seized

Latest News

TDOT Traffic Alert
Crash on I-55 NB near Hwy 463 causing delays
Mississippi Legislature
COVID-19 religious exemption bill passes House
Skies to become sunny over the next few hours.
Peyton's Friday Morning Forecast
Jarius Cooper
Investigation into ongoing gang activity leads to 2 arrests in Crystal Springs