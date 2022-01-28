Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

WF dad arrested after allegedly pulling knife on daughter’s bullies

Thomas Brown was arrested on Jan. 27 on charges of aggravated assault.
Thomas Brown was arrested on Jan. 27 on charges of aggravated assault.(Wichita County Jail)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 12:44 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls father has been put behind bars after he allegedly pulled a knife on his daughter’s bullies.

Thomas Brown was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Jan. 27.

Brown’s daughter had reportedly told him that girls at her high school were bullying her; an arrest affidavit says that Brown had been in contact with the school principal about the issue. Brown told officers that he got a call from his daughter saying the alleged bullies were chasing her, and went to meet her at an intersection near the high school.

He allegedly decided to confront the girls, and told them that he would slit their throats if they touched his daughter. When one replied he could not slit her throat, Brown allegedly pulled a pocket knife out of his pocket and held it about six inches from her neck, according to the arrest affidavit.

Wichita Falls police responded to multiple calls about the interaction and found Brown walking down a nearby street. Officers said that when asked about what was going on, Brown said he was probably going to jail. Police say he freely spoke about the incident even after being read his rights, handing over the pocket knife and even physically reenacting the event with officers when they asked him to demonstrate what had happened.

Brown remains in custody in the Wichita County Jail. His bond had not been set at the time this story was published.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cerissa Neal
Former MDE executive director indicted for bank fraud, making false statements related to PPP loan
20-year-old man shot, killed while sitting in passenger seat of car
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
5 arrested at Jackson apartment complex; 2 vehicles, 5 handguns and marijuana seized
5 arrested at Jackson apartment complex; 5 handguns, assault rifle and marijuana seized
Richland police chase ends in Jackson; Officials still searching for suspect
Richland police chase ends in Jackson; Officials still searching for suspect

Latest News

WATCH: JPD hosts press conference about juveniles arrested in armed carjacking
WATCH: JPD hosts press conference about juveniles arrested in armed carjacking
Blayde Nathaniel Grayson
High Court orders George Co. to decide if inmate wants execution
A shooting involving a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper is under investigation in Jefferson...
Shooting involving MHP trooper under investigation in Jefferson Davis Co.
The old Subway Lounge in Jackson
#FlashbackFriday: Subway Lounge is demolished