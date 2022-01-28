Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cold front is moving in tonight with lows in the lower 30s by morning. Frost is unlikely because of clouds and a light breeze.

Sunny skies and breezy weather return Friday with highs only in the upper 40s to around 50. Expect clear skies and light winds Saturday morning with low sin the 20s. Saturday will be sunny and highs in the lower 50s and Sunday will be sunny with warmer temps in the 60s. We may flirt with 70 degrees next week before a chance for rain or thunderstorms develops around Wednesday. The threat for severe weather at this point is low.

Northwest wind at 5mph tonight and Northwest at 15mph Friday with gustier winds. Average high is 58 and the average low is 37. Sunrise is 6:57am and the sunset is 5:30pm.

The record low temperature today is also Jackson’s all-time record low temperature. It dropped to -5, that’s right, five below zero in 1940 on this date.

