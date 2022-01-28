Police: Three juveniles arrested in connection with two armed carjackings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three teens are being charged with armed carjacking after police say they allegedly stole a man’s vehicle in the 800 block of Madison Street.

Jackson Police have arrested and charged Timarius Forrest, 15, Jeshawn White, 15, and Trenton Esco, 16, in connection with two January 27 armed carjackings.

The incidents occurred shortly after dark Thursday.

In one case, a man had just arrived at his home in the 800 block of Madison Street, when three suspects pulled up in a dark SUV. The victim said one of the males displayed a gun and demanded his 2022 Volkswagen Passat.

The vehicle was later crashed at Poindexter Park.

Madison Street is in the Belhaven Heights neighborhood.

Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the driver was taken into custody just before 8 p.m. The suspect was later identified as Forrest.

Also on Thursday, police say a woman had just arrived at her home when several suspects approached and demanded her silver Honda Accord. The woman’s street address was not available.

Like in the earlier case, the suspects demanded the vehicle at gunpoint. Officers later spotted the Accord, which was occupied by White and Esco.

Investigators determined that the carjackings were related and all three are being charged.

Ward 7 Councilwoman Virgi Lindsay represents the neighborhood where the incidents occurred.

“There are a lot of conversations going on right now about how we try to find these children who are at risk of committing these terrible crimes, these very dangerous and terrible crimes, and are trying to implement some meaningful intervention before they get to this point,” she said.

“Meanwhile, there must be consequences for this behavior... The police department is doing the best it can with arresting these alleged perpetrators,” she said. “It’s a very sad and scary state.”

The victims were not hurt during the incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.