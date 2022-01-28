Police: Juvenile steals car out of Belhaven neighborhood, crashes in Poindexter Park

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn confirms a suspect has been arrested and charged with armed carjacking.

The suspect is a juvenile, so his name is not being released.

Hearn says a white Volkswagen Passat was stolen from a Belhaven neighborhood and crashed in Poindexter Park.

The juvenile was taken into custody near the park just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

Hearn says there is no record of shots being fired, although a WLBT photographer said he heard what he thought were gunshots.

Hearn says additional subjects are being sought in connection with this case.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.