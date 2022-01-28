Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Police: Juvenile steals car out of Belhaven neighborhood, crashes in Poindexter Park
By Howard Ballou
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn confirms a suspect has been arrested and charged with armed carjacking.   

The suspect is a juvenile, so his name is not being released.   

Hearn says a white Volkswagen Passat was stolen from a Belhaven neighborhood and crashed in Poindexter Park.

The juvenile was taken into custody near the park just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

Hearn says there is no record of shots being fired, although a WLBT photographer said he heard what he thought were gunshots.    

Hearn says additional subjects are being sought in connection with this case.

