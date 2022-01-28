Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Careers
Ask the Experts
Advertisement

Metro PD: Man kills wife, 2 daughters before taking own life in Goodlettsville


Metro responded to calls of a murder-suicide
Metro responded to calls of a murder-suicide(MNPD)
By Joe Wenzel
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Goodlettsville on Friday morning.

An unidentified 32-year-old man called 911 dispatch at 6:24 a.m. According to police at the scene, the man explained that he had just shot his two daughters and his wife in their home.

An off-duty MNPD Sergeant in the area responded and made attempts to speak with the un-named man inside the house before hearing a single gunshot from inside at 6:38 a.m.

When the officer entered the home, that officer found the man in the living room with a gunshot wound. In addition, the man’s 6-year-old daughter, 13-year-old daughter, and 32-year-old wife were all found in different parts of the house with gunshot wounds.

According to police, the 13-year-old and the mother had signs of life, and EMS took both to the Vanderbilt Medical Center. However, the 13-year-old was pronounced dead upon arrival, and the wife died during surgery.

This scene is still very active with an investigation. News4 is at the scene gathering information. We will update this story as information is made available.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinds Co. Sheriff: Man charged with weekend double homicide was mistakenly released from jail...
Hinds Co. Sheriff: Man charged with weekend double homicide was mistakenly released from jail just months ago
Police: Juvenile steals car out of Belhaven neighborhood, crashes in Poindexter Park
Two assault rifles, handgun recovered during arrest of alleged Belhaven Heights carjackers
Mockingbird has other partners and investors who plan to provide medical marijuana for patients...
Medical marijuana facility under construction in Raymond
Jarius Cooper
Investigation into ongoing gang activity leads to 2 arrests in Crystal Springs
A Tennessee family was found dead in a vehicle Wednesday. The family of three, including an...
Family of 3 missing for 10 days found dead in vehicle

Latest News

JSU to preserve historic photos, legacy through Getty Images grant
Disabled veterans left homeless after Mississippi arson fire
JPS is inviting dads and male father figures to a Dads' Summit on Saturday, February 5, 2022,...
'A Dad's Health is a School's Wealth': JPS to host a Dads' Summit
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 86-year-old Edward...
Silver Alert issued for 86-year-old Coila man
Warmer temperatures going into the workweek and rain returns Tuesday thru Thursday
Branden Walker's First Alert Forecast