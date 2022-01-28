Connect. Shop. Support Local.
Investigation into ongoing gang activity leads to 2 arrests in Crystal Springs

A juvenile and 18-year-old taken into custody
Jarius Cooper
Jarius Cooper(WLBT)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Two arrests Thursday night in Crystal Springs. A juvenile and 18-year-old Jarius Cooper were arrested by Copiah County deputies.

Juan Cloy, the Public Information Officer for the Copiah County Sheriff’s Department, says this is part of their ongoing investigation into gang activity.

Deputies confiscated a gun.

Cooper and the juvenile face several misdemeanor charges. Cooper was out on bond for another charge and had been arrested in the past for his alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting.

